Travis Scott reveals how he joined ‘The Odyssey’

The moment Travis Scott was offered a crucial part in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has been revealed.

In addition to acting in the movie project, the 35-year-old provided vocals for the single “When I’m Home.”

Surprisingly, Travis Scott was given the role prior to contributing to the song, despite being primarily known as an American rapper.

In a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Travis remembered the moment the director of The Dark Knight called him. At first, he assumed the director was ringing him because he wanted to see a performance.

During the conversation, Travis Scott remarked:

“I picked up and he’s like, ‘Would you be interested in acting in a movie?’ and I’m like, ‘I mean, I guess, you know, like what’s the…’”

“I thought it might be for somebody else. Like, you know? Maybe he is producing something, or something, I don’t know,” he added.

Scott was informed by Nolan that his new project would soon be out, although he hadn’t actually told anyone about it yet.

Later, the “Goosebumps” singer asked the Oscar-winning director whether he still remembered that he is a musician and not an actor.

Scott was reminded of why he truly appreciated working with the filmmaker on the film by Nolan, who had previously collaborated with him on Tenet.

Admitting that he saw the Interstellar creator as his mentor, Travis accepted the invitation.