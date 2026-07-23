Travis Scott says he isn’t letting his lack of Grammy wins overshadow his career, despite earning 10 nominations from the Recording Academy over the years.

In a recent interview with Variety, the 35-year-old rapper reflected on his relationship with the prestigious music awards while discussing his latest creative ventures, including his role in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic The Odyssey and a new song featured in the film.

Although Scott admitted he would still like to win a Grammy one day, he emphasized that awards have never been the driving force behind his music.

“It’s not why I do what I do,” Scott said. “I like to set goals, and I just want to achieve them. I noticed the people that get them always have that like, ‘It doesn’t matter’ attitude. To me, the award represents something, and to achieve that would be amazing.”

Scott also revealed that he has his sights set on another major accolade. His new collaboration with James Blake and Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson, titled “When I’m Home,” plays during the end credits of The Odyssey and could become a contender in the Academy Awards’ Best Original Song category.

“I still need a Grammy, but I would love to take home an Oscar,” Scott said. “That’d be cool.”

While a Grammy has so far eluded him, Scott has built an impressive awards résumé, including a Latin Grammy Award, a Billboard Music Award, an MTV Video Music Award, and multiple BET Hip Hop Awards.