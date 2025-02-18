Treasure dating back to 5th century BC found in Kazakhstan

ASTANA: Archaeologists in Kazakhstan found a treasure trove of gold jewellery and weapons dating back to the 5th century BC.

The artifacts were found in three burial mounds in the western Atyrau region and are believed to have been created by Sarmatian nomads.

The excavation, led by archaeologist Marat Kasyanov, has yielded over 1,000 artifacts, including around 100 gold ornaments and jewelry made in the Sarmatian “animal style.”

“Images of predatory animals found in the region at that time, such as leopards, wild boars and tigers, can be seen on these objects,” Kassenov said.

These objects feature images of predatory animals such as leopards, wild boars, and tigers.

The discovery includes a gold bracelet weighing approximately 370 grams, as well as pottery, and wooden touchstones with gold handles.

Two human remains were also found during the excavation. The burial mounds, known as “kurgans,” are estimated to have been used for the burial of at least nine individuals.

The findings suggest that the region may have been closer to the center of Sarmatian civilization than previously thought.

The Sarmatians were a nomadic people who lived in the Eurasian steppes from the 5th century BC to the 4th century AD. Their culture is known for its rich goldwork and animal-style art.

The excavation is ongoing, and it is likely that more artifacts and information will be uncovered in the future.

