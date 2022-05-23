Trees cut down to make way for PML-N Okara rally

OKARA: In a move to make way for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) rally in Okara, several trees were cut down, ARY News reported.

According to details, PML-N will hold a power show in Okara today, where preparations are underway at the football ground.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz workers started cutting down trees for the rally in Okara and several trees in the football ground were chopped off.

An 80 feet long and 30 feet high stage has been prepared in the auditorium and thousands of chairs have been installed while sound system and lighting arrangements have been completed.

In Okara, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz and Punjab chief minister Hamza Shahbaz will address the meeting at 7 o’clock. Posters and banners have been hung in the city to welcome the senior leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in the area.

It may be recalled that the Punjab government had demolished the walls and stands of the football ground for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz rally in Sargodha.

Comments