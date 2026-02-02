Nicki Minaj faces outcry after calling out Grammy host Trevor Noah

Comedian Trevor Noah dominated the Grammy Awards 2026 conversation with his sharp humor. Two figures who felt the heat were former U.S. President Donald Trump and pop star Nicki Minaj. Initially, Minaj had some fans on her side, but the exchange quickly escalated after the rapper made a personal jab at Noah.

Trevor Noah started the night in his usual style, tossing jokes about awards surprises, celebrity guests, and the pop culture scene. The crowd was laughing, the energy was high, and everything felt typical for a Grammy opening.

Then came a moment that shifted the tone. Noah mentioned Nicki Minaj’s absence, and instead of a simple nod, he added a pointed joke referencing her recent political visibility. Some viewers shrugged it off as harmless fun, but others immediately felt it crossed a line.

Things escalated when Minaj responded on social media hours later. Her post targeted Noah personally and sparked backlash.

Trevor refuses to come out the closet when everyone in the industry knows his boyfriend. Allegedly pic.twitter.com/Um9kIp2Nso — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 2, 2026



Fans and critics alike questioned why she brought private matters into the conversation. Even some longtime supporters said her response took attention away from the comedy rather than holding anyone accountable.

Social media quickly split. Some defended Trevor Noah, reminding people of his South African background and arguing the joke wasn’t meant to be cruel. Others pushed back hard, saying speculation about someone’s private life should never be used as ammunition in public disputes.

The conversation moved from the original joke to a larger debate about comedy, identity, and public accountability.

Part of why this blew up is Nicki Minaj’s recent high-profile political moves. She had appeared at Trump-related events and posted images highlighting her connections, a departure from her usual music-focused spotlight. That put her under extra scrutiny just as the Grammys were about to start.

Trevor Noah vs Donald Trump

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump had his own run-in with the South African comedian, calling the show nearly unwatchable and threatening legal action against Trevor Noah over a joke referencing disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The remarks came just hours after the Grammy Awards wrapped up in Los Angeles, where Trevor Noah, hosting the ceremony, made a pointed aside linking Trump’s past controversies with Epstein while riffing on Trump’s long-standing interest in Greenland. The moment drew laughs inside the room but quickly ignited a response from the president online.

Posting on Truth Social before sunrise, Donald Trump denied ever visiting Epstein’s private island or being connected to the convicted sex offender. He accused Trevor Noah of spreading defamatory claims and suggested his lawyers would soon get involved. Trump framed the threat as something he planned to enjoy, referencing his previous legal fights with major media organizations.