Trevor Noah lands in Trump’s sights after Grammy Awards jab

President Donald Trump lashed out at the Grammy Awards early Monday, calling the show nearly unwatchable and threatening legal action against host Trevor Noah over a joke that referenced disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The remarks came just hours after the Grammy Awards wrapped up in Los Angeles, where Trevor Noah, hosting the ceremony, made a pointed aside linking Trump’s past controversies with Epstein while riffing on Trump’s long-standing interest in Greenland. The moment drew laughs inside the room but quickly ignited a response from the president online.

Posting on Truth Social before sunrise, Donald Trump denied ever visiting Epstein’s private island or being connected to the convicted sex offender. He accused Trevor Noah of spreading defamatory claims and suggested his lawyers would soon get involved. Trump framed the threat as something he planned to enjoy, referencing his previous legal fights with major media organizations.

The clash instantly overshadowed much of the Grammy Awards conversation, pulling the spotlight away from music and back toward politics. It was the latest example of Trump using public attacks and the promise of lawsuits to push back against entertainers and journalists he believes cross the line.

Trump’s name has appeared repeatedly in Epstein-related files, though he has consistently denied any wrongdoing. Over the weekend, Donald Trump claimed newly released documents cleared him and instead suggested others were attempting to damage him politically. He also signaled possible legal action against author Michael Wolff.

Meanwhile, Trevor Noah, appearing relaxed throughout the Grammy Awards, leaned into the moment, openly acknowledging the risks of his humor and jokingly hinting it might be his final year as host. It was a reminder of the tightrope comedians walk when politics enters entertainment.

The night itself made history in other ways. Bad Bunny won album of the year, the first Spanish-language album to do so, and used his acceptance speech to push back against harsh immigration rhetoric, comments that landed just days before he headlines the Super Bowl halftime show.

Still, by Monday morning, the story had shifted. Not music. Not milestones. But Donald Trump, Trevor Noah, and a lawsuit threat born from a single joke at the Grammy Awards.