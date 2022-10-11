Trevor Noah hid ‘The Daily Show’ exit from executives: Reports

Comedia Trevor Noah and current host of ‘The Daily Show’ reportedly hid his exit plans from the executives of the channel.

As per the reports, Noah, who announced his exit from the late-night show after being the host for seven long years, didn’t inform the bosses at the American TV channel Comedy Central about his plans.

Reportedly, the comedian met them a day before the abrupt exit announcement and had lunch with them, however, intentionally hid the decision from the team.

Citing a source close to the development, the exclusive report from an international portal suggests that Noah had lunch with Chris McCarthy (President and CEO of MTV Entertainment Group) a day before he shocked viewers by saying “it’s time [to leave],” but he did not speak his exit plans during the conversation.

Moreover, the said source also revealed that the decision was not only hidden from the channel executives, but Noah didn’t inform his team members, producers, and other staff as well.

For those unversed, Noah announced his retirement from ‘The Daily Show’ last month, when he told the audience, “We have laughed together, we have cried together. But after seven years, I feel like it’s time.”

He said, “I’ve loved hosting this show. It’s been one of my greatest challenges. It’s been one of my greatest joys. I’ve loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh even when the stories are particularly (expletive) on the worst days.”

Trevor Noah took over the talk show in 2015 and extended his contract for five years in 2017.

