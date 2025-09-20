Trevor Rogers mound mastery rolls on as Orioles hold off Yankees

Trevor Rogers took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and the Baltimore Orioles held on to defeat the visiting New York Yankees 4-2 on Friday night.

Ryan Mountcastle homered and drove in another run for the Orioles (73-81), who won for their fourth time in the last five games. The four-game series is even after two games.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s home run wasn’t enough for New York (86-68), which lost for just the third time in its last nine games.

Rogers (9-2) worked six shutout innings while walking two and striking out seven, winning for the first time in three September starts. The only hit he allowed came from Austin Wells to lead off the sixth.

The Yankees, who won 7-0 in Thursday night’s series opener, were held to four hits. Starting pitcher Will Warren (8-8) took the loss, giving up three runs, one earned, in 5 1/3 innings with four strikeouts and two walks.

Mountcastle’s sixth homer of the season opened the scoring in the second inning. The lead grew to 3-0 in the sixth on Mountcastle’s sacrifice fly and Samuel Basallo’s fielder’s choice grounder.

With Rogers done for the night, Chisholm homered off Dietrich Enns in the seventh, pulling the Yankees within 3-2.

The Orioles added an insurance run on Gunnar Henderson’s run-scoring double in the bottom of the seventh. Henderson went 2-for-3 with a walk and he was the game’s only player with more than one hit.

Rico Garcia and Keegan Akin each worked a shutout inning of relief out of the Baltimore bullpen. Akin notched his eighth save.

The Yankees are 0-4 this month in games Warren has started. Even before the past two results, the Yankees had clinched a winning road record for the season. They’re now 42-37 away from home.

Chisholm’s home run was his 30th of the season, making him the third player in Yankees history to reach the 30-30 (30 home runs, 30 stolen bases) mark in his first full campaign with the franchise. Bobby Bonds (1975) and Alfonso Soriano (2002-03) are the others to reach that plateau.

Since Tony Mansolino was elevated to interim manager, the Orioles have posted a 58-53 record.