Tri-series: Pakistan’s likely XI against Afghanistan

Pakistan are set to face Afghanistan in the opening fixture of the T20I Tri-series here in Sharjah on Friday.

Pakistan T20I captain Salman Ali Agha while addressing the media, expressed satisfaction with his team’s progress ahead of the series opener against Afghanistan, and backed the Men in Green for the tournament.

Pakistan suffered defeat in Bangladesh, while securing a 2-1 victory against the West Indies.

“Our team has performed well in the last couple of series. When we go out to play, we think of winning the game,” Agha said.

The upcoming Asia Cup will be the first major assignment for Agha as the national team’s captain, and the 31-year-old was upbeat to fulfil the ‘responsibility’.

As far as the playing XI is concerned, he didn’t share details about team plans for the game today.

However, by reviewing recent combinations under the Mike Hesson era, we have a good idea of how Pakistan are going to stack up.

For openers, Pakistan have tried different combinations, involving the trio of Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, and Saim Ayub. With Fakhar fit to return, he is likely to open the batting alongside Ayub.

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris would bat at number three, he would be followed by Hasan Nawaz and Salman Ali Agha in the middle.

Pakistan have plenty of options when it comes to all-rounders, with Mohammad Nawaz and Faheem Ashraf are in the mix. Depending on the situation team management would either got with Husain Talat or Khushdil Shah in the game today.

They would be followed by Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and one of the spinners – Abrar Ahmed or Sufyan Muqeem.

Pakistan probable XI: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Ali Agha (C), Hussain Talat/Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheen Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Abrar Ahmed.