Tribal dispute settlement will ensure timely completion of Diamer Bhasha Dam: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that the settlement of the decade-old Thor and Harban tribes dispute will allow smooth and timely completion of Diamer Bhasha Dam.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister termed the settlement of the dispute by the Grand Jirga of Diamer and Upper Kohistan elders as “historic development and good news on Diamer Bhasha Dam”.

“Historic development and good news on Diamer Bhasha Dam. Grand Jirga of Diamer & Upper Kohistan elders have settled decade-old Thor & Harban tribes’ dispute,” the PM said in a tweet.

“It will also pave way for the settlement of boundary disputes between Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” PM Imran Khan further wrote in a Twitter post.

READ: DIAMER-BHASHA DAM TO HELP GENERATE JOBS, END POWER OUTAGES: PM IMRAN KHAN

In 2020, Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated the construction work of the mega hydroelectricity project, Diamer-Basha Dam –  which is being billed as “a historic milestone” in the country’s development.

Accompanied by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI Director General  Lt. General Faiz Hameed, the PM had visited the reservoir site and got a detailed briefing on the project.

