Tribunal issues written order of PTI founder’s nomination rejection

LAHORE: An appellate tribunal on Thursday issued written order of rejection of nomination papers of PTI founder from NA-122, ARY News reported.

Justice Tariq Nadeem of the appellate tribunal issued the written order comprises of 19 pages.

PTI founder’s lawyer Rae Muhammad Khan Kharal received the decision’s copy.

“The election commission has declared the PTI founder disqualified. The court has suspended his sentence, but the crime still persists,” written order read.

“The offence could not be removed until his acquittal from a court,” according to the verdict. “The suspension of conviction and acquittal are two different things,” decision read.

“The sentence awarded from the election commission still stands in, as no competent court has declared the election commission’s punishment as void.”

“There are substantial reasons for the returning officer’s decision to reject nomination papers thus the appeal against the decision being rejected,” election tribunal’s verdict read.

