Three suspects in triple murder case arrested from Karachi airport  

KARACHI: Three suspects allegedly involved in a triple murder were arrested by the authorities from Jinnah International Airport, Karachi as they returned from Italy, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials found that the three suspects were present on the FIA stop list as they were wanted by Islamabad police in a triple murder case.

“As soon as they landed at the Karachi airport in a connecting flight from Italy, they were apprehended by the FIA officials,” the additional director of the FIA said adding that the suspects have been identified as Abrar Hussain, Shapra Iqbal and Razaq Nasir.

The suspects will be handed over to an Islamabad police team that would arrive in Karachi today.

In a similar action, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a suspect sought in a murder case from the Sialkot airport.

Ahsanullah had arrived from Dubai on an international flight at the Sialkot airport. During the immigration process, his name was found on the blacklist.

The suspect killed a man in 2012 in Gujranwala and fled to Dubai, said the agency’s officials.

The FIA shifted the passenger to the anti-human trafficking cell as the relevant police station contacted them for custody of the suspect