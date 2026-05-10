Trisha Krishnan draws all eyes at Vijay’s oath event

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C. Joseph Vijay’s oath-taking ceremony as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu became a massive viral and political spectacle at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

The event, attended by political leaders, movie stars, party workers, and thousands of fans, signaled a dramatic shift in Tamil Nadu politics. One of the most talked-about celebrities at the ceremony was actor and longtime co-star Trisha Krishnan, whose presence sparked significant interest across social media and at the venue.

Arriving with her mother, Uma Krishnan, Trisha Krishnan was seen wearing an ice-blue silk Kanjeevaram saree paired with a diamond and ruby necklace. She was observed interacting with guests in the front rows and meeting members of Vijay’s family. Fans and media outlets dubbed her the “showstopper” of the event as images of her appearance swiftly went viral.

Social media users highlighted the long-standing on-screen chemistry between Vijay and Trisha, who have starred together in several blockbusters. However, the excitement was tempered by heated discussions regarding the absence of Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, and their children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha.

The absence of Vijay’s immediate family sparked intense debate online, with some users describing the event as “emotionally incomplete.” One user stated, “The family that should have been at the center of attention today is absent,” expressing sympathy for his wife and children.

These discussions come amid reports that Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam are undergoing divorce proceedings. After 27 years of marriage, she allegedly filed for divorce earlier this year, with the next hearing reportedly scheduled for June 15.

Despite the swirling rumors, Vijay remained focused on his political transition, taking the oath of office as chief minister in the presence of Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to thunderous applause from supporters and party officials.