Trisha Krishnan shares first post after Vijay becomes CM

Well-known Tamil and Telugu film actress Trisha Krishnan has been a major focus of media attention since Sunday, following her attendance at the chief ministerial swearing-in ceremony of actor-turned-politician Vijay in Tamil Nadu. Trisha attended the state-level function alongside Vijay’s parents, Chandrasekaran and Shobha.

Trisha took to social media on Monday to share photos of the ceremony, but it was her caption that sparked the most intrigue. Posting on her Instagram account, she wrote, “Love is always thunderous, and its resonance is high.” Given the long-standing speculation regarding her relationship with Vijay, the statement immediately triggered a frenzy of discussion among fans.

The 43-year-old actress was accompanied by her mother, Uma Krishnan. During Vijay’s inaugural address, in which he outlined his ambitions for Tamil Nadu’s future, Trisha Krishnan appeared visibly emotional and was seen smiling through tears as she joined the applause.

Another image currently going viral shows Trisha sharing a warm hug with Vijay’s mother, Shobha. Adding to the mystery, Trisha Krishnan also posted the acronym “IYKYK” (If You Know, You Know) to her Instagram story a few hours after the event.

Vijay has fully transitioned into politics ahead of the release of his final film, Jana Nayagan, which is expected to premiere in late May. In the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, his party secured 108 of the 234 seats.

While rumors of a romance between the frequent co-stars have circulated for years, they have intensified since Vijay’s wife, Sangeeta, ended their 26-year marriage in 2025. Sangeeta and their two children were notably absent from Sunday’s swearing-in ceremony. Previously, Vijay and Trisha were spotted together at a wedding in Chennai shortly after his divorce announcement, and Trisha was reportedly seen at Vijay’s residence on the day of the election results, which coincided with her birthday.