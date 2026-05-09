Trisha Krishnan’s cryptic post sparks buzz ahead of Vijay's CM oath

Thalapathy Vijay hit headlines following his victory in the Tamil Nadu elections 2026. He also confirmed that his relationship with Trisha Krishnan has progressed with intensity.

In the recent news, the buzz related to the Vijay and actress Trisha Krishnan’s rumoured relationship first grabbed attention through their strong on-screen chemistry, especially in films like Ghilli.

The reports around Vijay’s personal life also shed light on his marriage to Sangeetha Sornalingam. According to ongoing legal proceedings, Sangeetha has reportedly cited in her divorce petition that Vijay was involved in an adulterous relationship with an actress, though the name of the actress has not been revealed in official documents.

On Friday, Trisha shared a photo on Instagram featuring certain illustrations and phrases like “blah blah,” “Yadda ya,” and “dah dah,” possibly hinting at people gossiping behind someone’s back. She added the caption “IYKYK (If you know, you know),” which many online users interpreted as an indirect response to the speculations surrounding her personal life.

Her post came amid persistent chatter connecting her to TVK chief. Recently, the rumours garnered further buzz after Rakhi Sawant commented on their alleged romance.

In a conversation with Filmymantra Media, Rakhi said, “I think they should get married. Mujhe lagta hai Vijay aur Trisha ko shaadi kar lene chahiye, aur hum aayenge mehendi mein.” After Vijay’s landmark win in elections, speculations are also rife about Trisha potentially making a political debut soon.

Reports claimed that TVK leaders are allegedly pushing her to contest the by-election from the Tiruchirappalli East constituency, which Vijay is likely to vacate after securing a win from Perambur. However, neither Vijay nor Trisha has officially confirmed these ongoing reports so far.

The buzz around actor-turned-politician Vijay and actress Trisha Krishnan’s rumoured relationship first grabbed attention through their strong on-screen chemistry, especially in films like Ghilli.

Over the years, their frequent public appearances and resurfaced old interviews have continued to add buzz on social media. The chatter recently picked up again after their recent joint appearances at public events went viral, sparking fresh online rumours despite no official statement from either side.

Moreover, reports around Vijay’s personal life also shed light on his marriage to Sangeetha Sornalingam. According to ongoing legal proceedings, Sangeetha reported in her divorce petition that Vijay was involved in an adulterous relationship with an actress, though the name of the actress has not been revealed in official documents.