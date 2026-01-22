Troye Sivan reveals his hussle with public appearance

Troye Sivan spoke about body image, ageing, and the pressure placed on celebrities after an aesthetic doctor publicly analysed his appearance online.

The 30-year-old singer addressed the issue in a Substack post, responding to commentary sparked by his recent red carpet photos.

He reflected on his year-long struggles and commented that he has often been labelled as “skinny” or “twinky” throughout his career and is now navigating how those perceptions shift with age.

He further revealed that he currently weighs 59 kilograms (130 pounds) and acknowledged feeling conflicted about how his appearance is scrutinised in public spaces.

The singer outlined two competing mindsets he experiences. On one hand, he emphasised body positivity and personal growth, sharing that he has recently started going to the gym, eating more, and focusing on health rather than aesthetics. According to Sivan, the changes have given him more energy and confidence, despite feeling unfamiliar at times.

He also admitted feeling tempted by cosmetic procedures after encountering unsolicited medical advice from a doctor who posted a video analysing his facial features. Sivan detailed consultations he considered, including under-eye fat transfer and preventative Botox, while criticising the normalisation of such commentary about someone’s body without consent.

Sivan also remembered how social media algorithms intensified his insecurities by promoting cosmetic surgery content and weight-loss advertisements during a vulnerable period. Ultimately, he expressed uncertainty about which mindset will prevail, while calling out broader systemic pressures fueled by beauty standards, medical marketing, and online platforms.

The post adds to ongoing conversations around celebrity body image, ageing, and the ethics of public aesthetic analysis.