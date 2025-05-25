Truck carrying medicines worth over Rs33mln looted

JAMSHORO: A truck loaded with medicines worth Rs33 million was looted near in Jamshoro, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, a truck loaded with medicines worth over Rs33 mln was looted near Khanpur Mor within the jurisdiction of Jamshoro Police Station on the M-9 Motorway.

Four armed men held the driver and cleaner hostage before seizing the vehicle and the cargo.

The truck, en route from Karachi to Faisalabad and Rawalpindi, was later found abandoned in the Hatri area of Hyderabad.

A case has been registered based on the driver’s complaint. Authorities have launched an investigation to trace the culprits and recover the stolen consignment.

Last year, a truck loaded with sacrificial goats for Eidul Adha was snatched by armed robbers near Karachi‘s Kamran Chowrangi.

According to a merchant named Rehan, four armed robbers, riding two motorcycles, took the truck driver, who was coming from Hyderabad with sacrificial goats to Karachi for Eidul Adha, hostage, and looted.

The snatched sacrificial goats are said to be worth Rs1.5mln.

The robbers took away the truck loaded with goats and also robbed the driver of his mobile phone and cash before making their escape.

Rehan claimed when they reached Gulistan-e-Jauhar police station for the registration of case, he was asked to come in the morning as the station head officer was not able.