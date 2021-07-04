WATCH: Truck driver prevents crash as car abruptly merges lane

Driving a truck on a highway is not an easy task as proved by a recent video showing the driver avoiding a crash as a car abruptly overtook their vehicle before an exit.

The undated video is being widely shared on various social media platforms after it was posted by popular Twitter account @HolyCow_Inc and retweeted by former basketball player Rex Chapman. “Nice save by both trucks!” read the caption of the 19-second clip, which was shot from the truck’s dash camera.

In the clip, a black vehicle is seen abruptly slowing down and overtaking a truck as it headed for an exit on the right side of the road. To avoid a collision, the truck driver is seen deviating to the other side where it almost crashed into another truck that had to go off-road onto the grass.

Holy cow! Nice save by both trucks! 😳 pic.twitter.com/7zSAB2PfS0 — 🐮 Holy Cow! 🐮 (@HolyCow_Inc) July 1, 2021

While both the truck driver were able to control their vehicles, the clip has triggered a plethora of reactions online with many demanding legal action against the car driver, whose irresponsible driving would have caused a major accident on the highway.