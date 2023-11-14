Truck with wheat cargo stolen from Karachi Port

KARACHI: A truck carrying wheat cargo was stolen from Karachi Port, citing sources ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A truck with fake number plate was used for stealing wheat from the port.

The wheat truck with no gate pass and papers passed through the port gate without any hinderance amid the port security, KPT and customs officials.

Port authorities said that the FIR of the incident, which took place on October 21, has been registered.

The importer later caught the wheat truck and handed it over to the KPT.

General Manager KPT has said that an inquiry has been in progress to know the reason, how the truck passed out of the port without required documents.