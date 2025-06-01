web analytics
‘True Detective’ creator teases McConaughey, Harrelson return

‘True Detective’ creator Nic Pizzolatto has confirmed discussions with Hollywood stars Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson for a return to the show.

The two Hollywood stars featured in the first season of the show. However, the makers later roped in new actors in the following seasons.

Nic Pizzolatto has now revealed that he has an idea for a “story” that would see Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson reprise their roles from season one of ‘True Detective.’

“I actually have another story for Cohle and Hart that, who knows, maybe we’ll do it one day,” he said in an interview with a foreign media outlet.

While maintaining that he has not written a script for it, the writer-director confirmed having held discussions with the two Hollywood stars, who are “are open to it.”

“It’s not something I’ve written or anything, it’s just in my head, and we’ve talked about getting back together and doing it. I think the guys are open to it, it’s just a question of whether that would ever happen or not,” Nic Pizzolatto said.

His comments came soon after he reunited with Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson for an Ad in which they reprised their roles from ‘True Detective.’

It is worth noting here that Pizzolatto stepped down as the writer for the show, and Issa López replaced him ahead of the fourth season.

The fourth season of the show became the most-watched reiteration of the show, with 12.7 million viewers per episode, surpassing Pizzolatto’s first season (11.9 million).

