Trump administration explores taking an equity stake in OpenAI

US President Donald Trump on Friday stated that he has discussed deals with AI companies to ensure the American public benefits from AI’s success. While he did not specify any particular companies, OpenAI is a likely candidate, especially after CNBC reported ongoing discussions with the Trump administration about an equity stake.

CNBC also noted that some of this equity might fund a “Public Wealth Fund” recently proposed by OpenAI, which aims to distribute proceeds directly to citizens to enable broader participation in AI-driven growth, regardless of wealth or access to capital.

Bloomberg reported that when asked on Air Force One, Trump mentioned discussions with AI executives about “concepts where pieces could be given to the American public, with the public becoming partners.”

Additionally, Bloomberg indicated that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has been exploring government stakes in major AI firms since early 2025.

This aligns with Trump’s broader interest in government ownership of for-profit companies, such as his move last year to take a 10 percent stake in struggling chipmaker Intel.

The idea has gained some support from the left, too. Sen. Bernie Sanders recently proposed a one-time, 50 percent tax on companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, and xAI (part of SpaceX), in stock form.

With many of these firms possibly going public this year, Sanders argued this tax would enable the public to influence AI’s future and ensure that AI-generated wealth benefits everyone. David Sacks, an investor and podcaster who recently resigned as Trump’s AI and crypto czar, acknowledged that Sanders’ idea resonates, even with many on the right.

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However, he cautioned it could hasten the fusion of corporate and government interests that is already underway. Sacks now co-chairs the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.

Elsewhere on social media, former Microsoft employee Dare Obasanjo suggested, “The groundwork is already being laid for a government bailout of OpenAI.”