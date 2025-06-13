Trump again offers to mediate on Kashmir

Washington: US President Donald Trump has once again offered to mediate on the issue of Indian Occupied Kashmir, stating that he told India and Pakistan, “I’ll be your arbitrator.”

President Trump said he feels proud to have managed a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, preventing a potential nuclear war.

“I stopped a war between India and Pakistan. And I stopped it with trade. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a story written about it, but it was pretty cool,” Trump told reporters after a “Bills Signing” ceremony at the White House.

“They (India and Pakistan) were getting ready. Pakistan was now their turn to hit, and eventually they’re going to go nuclear and I stopped it,” said the President.

Talking about the Kashmir conflict, President Trump said that he told India and Pakistan, “You’ve had a long-time rivalry over Kashmir. And I said, I can solve anything. I’ll be your arbitrator. I will be your arbitrator, I could solve anything, and how long has it been going on? They said, 2,000 years. I said oh, that’s a long time.”

“I called each (India and Pakistan), I respect each leader greatly and know them. And I spoke to them, and I talked about trade. I said, ‘But you’re not trading with us if you’re going to war. You’re going to start throwing nuclear weapons around.'” “I said it to both of them and they both understood it exactly. They stopped. I stopped that war with phone calls and trade,” he added.

President Trump said, “India’s here right now negotiating a trade deal and Pakistan’s coming next week and I’m very proud of that. Nobody died, nobody, the nuclear weapons they each have very severe, very, very substantial numbers of nuclear weapons. And I think we should get some credit for that. You know, the whole Republican Party should, because that’s their mindset.”