WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump reportedly lashed out at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a phone call earlier today, calling him crazy as he pushed Israel to agree to a ceasefire with Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

Trump also reportedly told Netanyahu that he owed him for keeping him out of jail.

Israel has been expanding its ground operation in southern Lebanon and has threatened to strike Beirut. Meanwhile, Iran has warned that it could abandon negotiations with the United States over Israel’s actions in Lebanon.

According to the American news website Axios, during the call, Trump accused Netanyahu of being ungrateful and opposed Israel’s reported plans to attack Beirut.

Trump said to Netanyahu: “You’re crazy. You’d be in prison if it weren’t for me. I’m saving you. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this.”

Trump reportedly told Netanyahu that carrying out threats to bomb the Lebanese capital would further isolate Israel internationally.

US officials told Axios that Trump believes the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have acted disproportionately in recent days in Lebanon, potentially undermining Washington’s efforts to secure an extension of the ceasefire with Iran, which has conditioned a broader agreement on a truce in Lebanon.

According to the report, Trump at one point shouted at Netanyahu, saying what the hell are you doing?

One US official said Trump “steamrolled” Netanyahu during the call, adding that “Bibi said, ‘OK, OK, just make sure everything is taken care of.’”

Ceasefire very likely to end if Israeli attacks on Lebanon persist, Iranian TV says

US officials also said Trump reminded Netanyahu that he had sought to keep him out of prison — an apparent reference to Trump’s repeated public calls for President Isaac Herzog to pardon the Israeli premier, who is currently facing a lengthy corruption trial.

Another US official said Trump was troubled by the high civilian death toll in Lebanon and objected to Israeli strikes that demolished buildings to target a single Hezbollah commander.

One official described the conversation as one of the worst exchanges between Trump and Netanyahu since Trump returned to office.

Netanyahu’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.