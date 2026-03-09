Trump calls on Australia to give asylum to Iranian women's soccer players

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he had spoken to Australian Prime ​Minister Anthony Albanese about the Iran women’s soccer team after reports that five players had sought asylum in Australia.

Iran’s ‌semi-official Fars news agency said five players in Australia for the Asian Cup secretly left the team hotel with Australian police, and media reports said they were seeking Australian government assistance after “breaking free”.

After initially posting on social media that Australia was “making a terrible humanitarian mistake” by allowing the team to be sent back home, Trump said in a later post that he had ​spoken to Albanese and that the Australian leader was “doing a very good job having to do with this rather delicate situation”.

Trump said ​five members of the Iran squad “have already been taken care of, and the rest are on their way”.

“Some, however, ⁠feel they must go back because they are worried about the safety of their families, including threats to those family members if they don’t return,” ​he said.

Australia’s SBS News said five players from the Iranian women’s team were now under the protection of the Australian Federal Police, seeking assistance ​from the government. It said government sources had confirmed the reports, adding that Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke had flown to Brisbane to meet with the women.

The Iranians’ campaign in the Australian-hosted Asian Cup tournament started just as the U.S. and Israel launched air strikes on Iran, killing the Islamic Republic’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. They were eliminated on ​Sunday after losing 2-0 to the Philippines.

In his earlier post Trump said members of the team would “likely be killed” if forced to return to Iran. “The U.S. ​will take them if you won’t, ” he added.

Australia’s embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump’s remarks.

FIFPRO VOICES CONCERNS

Soccer’s global players’ union FIFPRO ‌said on ⁠Monday there were serious concerns for the welfare of the Iran team after being labelled for refusing to sing their national anthem before a game.

The players’ decision to stand in silence during Iran’s anthem before their first match against South Korea was labelled by a commentator on Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting as the “pinnacle of dishonour”.

Iranian media quoted Farideh Shojaei, vice president for women’s affairs at the Iranian Football Federation, as saying the team had left ​the hotel through the back door ​with the police.

“We have contacted the ⁠embassy, the football federation, the foreign ministry and anywhere possible to see what will happen,” she said. “We have even spoken with the families of these five players.”

Iranian media named the players as Zahra Sarbali, Mona Hamoudi, Zahra ​Ghanbari, Fatemeh Pasandideh and Atefeh Ramazani-Zadeh.

It said other team members were still in Australia and quoted Shojaei ​as saying the squad ⁠had planned to return to Iran via Dubai, but the United Arab Emirates had not allowed them to do so.

It said efforts were now expected to be made for the team to return via Malaysia and Turkey.

The Iranian team sang their national anthem and saluted before their second match against Australia, sparking fears among ⁠human rights campaigners ​that the women had been coerced by government minders.

When asked whether Australia would grant the ​players asylum, Matt Thistlethwaite, the assistant minister for foreign affairs and trade, said the government could not go into individual circumstances for privacy reasons.