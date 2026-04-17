WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has expressed gratitude towards Pakistan and its leadership, calling Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir “two fantastic people” in a post on his Truth Social platform, and describing the moment as a “great and memorable day for the world.”

In his message, Trump thanked Pakistan, referring to it as a “great nation,” and praised both the country’s Prime Minister and Field Marshal. “Thank you Pakistan, thank you great Prime Minister,” he wrote, while also extending appreciation to the military leadership, describing the Field Marshal as a “great leader.”



He further said that both the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Field Marshal are “remarkable personalities,” adding that the development marks an important moment for the world.

Earlier developments leading up to the statement included regional diplomatic moves involving Iran and the United States, during which US President Donald Trump welcomed Iran’s announcement regarding the Strait of Hormuz being opened to shipping during a ceasefire period.

Trump had posted on Truth Social, “THANK YOU!” after Iran indicated that the strategic waterway had been fully opened for maritime passage amid de-escalation efforts.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also confirmed on X that the Strait of Hormuz had been fully reopened in line with ceasefire conditions, aimed at ensuring uninterrupted maritime traffic.

The Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil shipping chokepoint, remains central to regional stability and global energy security, with recent developments seen as part of broader efforts to reduce tensions following hostilities.