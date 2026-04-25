Donald Trump says he canceled envoys’ trip to Pakistan for Iran talks, AFP reported, citing Fox News.”

President Donald Trump told Fox News’ White House correspondent Aishah Hasnie on Saturday that US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will no longer be heading to Pakistan for talks with Iran.

Trump said it’s not worth the US delegation making the 18-hour flight to Pakistan when the US holds all the cards in the conflict with Iran.

He added that the Iranians can call the US at any time they want.

“I’ve told my people a little while ago they were getting ready to leave, and I said, ‘Nope, you’re not making an 18 hour flight to go there. We have all the cards. They can call us anytime they want, but you’re not going to be making any more 18 hour flights to sit around talking about nothing’,” Trump said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has reportedly already left Islamabad, Pakistan, following talks there Saturday with the country’s prime minister.