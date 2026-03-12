Trump on Iran: We won, but don't want to leave early

President Donald Trump said on ‌Wednesday that “we won” the Iran war but that the United States will stay in ​the fight to finish the ​job.

“You never like to say too ⁠early you won. We won,” ​Trump told a campaign-style rally in Hebron, Kentucky. “In ​the first hour it was over.”

He said the United States had knocked out 58 ​Iranian naval ships.

Trump has seesawed ​on Iran, crediting the U.S. military for significantly ‌degrading ⁠Iran’s military but resisting a speedy end to the conflict.

“We don’t want to leave early do we?” Trump ​said. “We ​got to ⁠finish the job.”

He said the United States has “virtually destroyed ​Iran.” He seemed to signal that ​the ⁠United States would continue the fight for now.

“We don’t want to go ⁠back ​every two years,” he ​said.

Trump administration estimates Iran war cost at over $11 billion in six days

Officials from ​President Donald Trump’s administration estimated during a congressional briefing this week that the ‌first six days of the war on Iran had cost the United States at least $11.3 billion, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.