King Charles and Queen Camilla’s U.S. visit, intended to reinforce diplomatic ties between the United Kingdom and the United States, quickly became a viral talking point after an awkward moment involving Donald Trump sparked sharp reactions online.

The King, 77, and Queen, 78, returned to the White House on Tuesday, April 28, for a formal ceremony on the South Lawn, following a private welcome from Trump and First Lady Melania Trump a day earlier.

However, a brief interaction during the event quickly gained traction on social media. In a clip widely shared on X, Queen Camilla appeared to be greeting guests when Trump stepped forward and began shaking hands himself, prompting some viewers to accuse him of cutting in front of the Queen.

“Trump is so disrespectful. He literally cut in front of Queen Camilla while she was shaking hands,” one user wrote, while another added, “How incredibly rude.”

However, a closer look at the full sequence of events paints a more nuanced picture.

After entering alongside the president and first lady, King Charles was greeted by a long line of officials, including Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

As the greetings continued, the King appeared to lighten the mood, raising his hands and making a remark that drew laughter from those nearby. He then began moving toward the stage, seemingly signaling the end of the lengthy round of handshakes.

At that point, Trump stepped forward to continue greeting attendees as the King paused and looked on, before the group ultimately made their way to the dais together.