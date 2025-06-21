Trump: I should get Nobel prize for India-Pakistan ceasefire

NEW JERSEY: U.S. President Donald Trump said he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize for his role in brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Speaking to the media in New Jersey, Trump said the Nobel Committee should award him the prize for his global peace efforts in places such as Rwanda, Congo, Serbia, and Kosovo.

“The big one is India and Pakistan — I should have gotten it four or five times,” Trump remarked. “But they won’t give me a Nobel Peace Prize because they only give it to liberals.”

Read More: Pakistan recommends Donald Trump for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize

Meanwhile, the Government of Pakistan has decided to formally recommend US President Donald J. Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, in recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis, an official statement said.

The government statement issued Saturday said the international community bore witness to unprovoked and unlawful Indian aggression, which constituted a grave violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, resulting in the tragic loss of innocent lives, including women, children, and the elderly.

“In exercising its fundamental right to self-defense, Pakistan launched Operation Bunyanum Marsoos—a measured, resolute, and precise military response, carefully executed to re-establish deterrence and defend its territorial integrity while consciously avoiding civilian harm,” it said.