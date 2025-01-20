Donald Trump sworn in as 47th US President

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump has been sworn in as the 47th US President in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC.

JD Vance took the Vice Presidential oath of office, administered by Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The service heard an invocation by the Archbishop of New York, Cardinal Timothy Dolan and evangelist Reverend Franklin Graham.

Graham, a Trump supporter and the son of evangelist Billy Graham, said: “When Donald Trump’s enemies thought he was down and out, you and you alone saved his life and raised him up with strength and power by your mighty hand. We pray for President Trump that you’ll watch over, protect, guide, direct him.”

As Graham thanked God for saving Trump’s life, the crowd inside the Capital One Arena roared and applauded, followed by shouts of “alleluia”, giving the venue the air of a religious revivalist meeting.

Republican Trump and outgoing Democratic President Joe Biden had earlier travelled by motorcade together to the Capitol, where the ceremony was being held indoors — and with a much smaller crowd — for the first time in decades due to frigid weather.

Earlier, they and their spouses met for a traditional tea at the White House.

“Welcome home,” Biden said to Trump as he and First Lady Jill Biden greeted their successors at the front door to the presidential residence.

Over a dozen senior career diplomats to step aside

Donald Trump’s transition team has asked more than a dozen senior career diplomats to step down from their roles, two U.S. officials familiar with the matter said.

One of the sources said all undersecretary and assistant secretary level officials – effectively the entire two layers of officials under the secretary of state – were asked to step down.

Reuters reported last week that the team overseeing the State Department’s transition to the new administration asked three other senior career diplomats who oversee the department’s workforce and internal coordination to resign from their posts.

Trump has pledged to “clean out the deep state” by firing bureaucrats he deems disloyal – the staff changes appear to be in line with a broader effort reported to seize greater control of the federal government than any modern president.