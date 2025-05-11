Trump says will increase trade ‘substantially’ with India, Pakistan

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said late Saturday he would increase trade “substantially” with India and Pakistan.

“I am going to increase trade, substantially, with both of these great Nations,” he posted on TruthSocial after the rivals agreed to a ceasefire after days of deadly fighting.

However, since the ceasefire was announced, both sides have traded accusations of truce violations.

India and Pakistan traded accusations of ceasefire violations early Sunday, hours after US President Donald Trump announced that the nuclear-armed neighbours had stepped back from the brink of full-blown war.

India’s foreign secretary said it retaliated after Pakistan’s “repeated violations” of the truce, while Pakistan said it “remains committed” to the ceasefire and that its forces were handling violations by India with “responsibility and restraint”.

AFP staff in Srinagar in Indian-occupied Kashmir reported hearing loud explosions. A senior official in Azad Kashmir told AFP that “intermittent exchange of fire is ongoing” across the de facto border in the contested region, the Line of Control (LoC).

More details were not immediately available, and it was not possible to independently verify the claims.

On Saturday, Pakistan and India had agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire after days of deadly jet fighter, missile, drone and artillery attacks which killed at least 60 people and saw thousands flee their homes along the border as well as in divided Kashmir.

The news had been surprisingly announced by Trump on Saturday.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence,” Trump posted.

Late Saturday, Trump posted again on Truth Social, praising the leaders of India and Pakistan for understanding that “it was time to stop the current aggression”, and also pledging to increase trade “substantially” with both nations.

The US president also said he would work with New Delhi and Islamabad to “see if, after a ‘thousand years,’ a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir”.