Trump issues 'last warning' to Hamas to accept hostage deal

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday issued what he called his “last warning” to Hamas, urging the Palestinian group to accept a deal to release hostages from Gaza.

“The Israelis have accepted my Terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

“I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning, there will not be another one!”

Israel’s N12 News reported on Saturday that Trump has put forth a new ceasefire proposal to Hamas.

Under the deal, Hamas would free all the remaining 48 hostages on the first day of the truce in exchange for thousands of Palestinian prisoners jailed in Israel and negotiate an end to the war during a ceasefire in the enclave, according to N12.

An Israeli official said Israel was “seriously considering” Trump’s proposal but did not elaborate on its details.

Earlier, a day, U.S. President Donald Trump said that Washington was in “very deep” negotiations with Palestinian militant group Hamas and urged them to release all hostages held in Gaza.

“We are in very deep negotiation with Hamas,” Trump told reporters, saying the situation will be “tough” and “nasty” if Hamas continues to hold Israeli hostages.

“We said let them all out, right now let them all out. And much better things will happen for them but if you don’t let them all out, it’s going to be a tough situation, it’s going to be nasty,” Trump said, adding that Hamas was “asking for some things that are fine.”

Trump did not elaborate further.

Hamas took over 250 hostages into Gaza after an October 2023 attack in Israel that killed about 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies.

U.S. ally Israel’s ensuing assault on Gaza has killed tens of thousands of people, internally displaced Gaza’s entire population and prompted accusations of genocide and war crimes at international courts and from several rights groups.

Trump had promised a quick end to the war in Gaza during his presidential campaign but a resolution has been elusive.

About 50 Israeli hostages are still being held by Hamas in Gaza, with 20 thought to be still alive.

Hamas has said it would release some hostages for a temporary ceasefire while Trump has repeatedly said he wants the release of all hostages.