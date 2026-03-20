Trump labels NATO allies “cowards” over Iran war stance

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump assailed NATO allies on Friday over their lack of support for ​the U.S. -Israel’s war against Iran, calling the longtime U.S. ‌allies “cowards.”

“Without the U.S.A., NATO IS A PAPER TIGER!” Trump said in a social media post.

Trump has been calling for major U.S. allies and others, ​none of which were consulted or advised on the war, ​to help secure the safety of shipping through the Iran-controlled ⁠Strait of Hormuz. The conflict has roiled global markets, killed thousands, ​and displaced millions since U.S.-Israel strikes began on Feb. 28.

The U.S. ​president complained NATO countries did not want to join the fight against Iran yet still complained about high oil prices.

“Now that fight is militarily WON, ​with very little danger for them, they complain about the high ​oil prices they are forced to pay but don’t want to help open ‌the ⁠Strait of Hormuz, a simple military maneuver that is the single reason for the high oil prices. So easy for them to do, with so little risk,” he wrote.

“COWARDS, and we will ​REMEMBER!”

Germany, Britain, France, ​Italy, the Netherlands, ⁠Japan, and Canada pledged in a joint statement on Thursday to join “appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage ​through the Strait.” But German Chancellor Friedrich Merz made ​clear that ⁠this presupposed an end to combat.

French President Emmanuel Macron said after a European Union summit in Brussels that defending international law and ⁠promoting ​de-escalation was “the best we can do,” adding: “I ​have not heard anyone here express a willingness to enter this conflict — quite the ​opposite.”