Trump to formally launch fraud task force
- By Reuters -
- Mar 17, 2026
President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Monday to formally launch a task force to prove fraud nationwide led by US. Vice President JD Vance, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said.
Trump and Vance are scheduled to sign the order at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1930 GMT) at the White House, according to the president’s schedule.
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Trump previously tasked Vance with leading administration efforts to investigate fraud in Minnesota. The forthcoming order “will investigate fraud across the country,” Leavitt told reporters at the White House.
The New York Post, citing a document describing the order, singled out California, Illinois, New York, Maine and Colorado as US. states with “insufficient” fraud oversight. Reuters has not verified the report.
Vance last month criticized Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who was Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ running mate in 2024, over his efforts to combat fraud and froze than a quarter of a billion dollars of Medicaid funding for the state.
Walz has slammed the Trump administration for what he called “a campaign of retribution.”