Trump to formally launch fraud task force

President Donald Trump ‌will sign an executive order on Monday to formally launch a task force to prove fraud nationwide led by US. Vice ​President JD Vance, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said.

Trump ​and Vance are scheduled to sign the ⁠order at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1930 GMT) ​at the White House, according to the president’s ​schedule.

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Trump previously tasked Vance with leading administration efforts to investigate fraud in Minnesota. The forthcoming order “will investigate fraud ​across the country,” Leavitt told reporters at ​the White House.

The New York Post, citing a document describing ‌the ⁠order, singled out California, Illinois, New York, Maine and Colorado as US. states with “insufficient” fraud oversight. Reuters has not verified the report.

Vance last ​month criticized ​Minnesota Governor ⁠Tim Walz, who was Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ running mate in ​2024, over his efforts to combat ​fraud ⁠and froze than a quarter of a billion dollars of Medicaid funding for the state.

Walz has slammed ⁠the ​Trump administration for what he ​called “a campaign of retribution.”