Trump Mobile T1 Mobile launch confirmed for this week

After a period of delays and anticipation, Trump Mobile has officially announced the launch of its first smartphone, the T1 Phone, scheduled for this week. The company plans to begin shipping the highly anticipated devices to customers who have placed preorders.

Trump Mobile CEO Pat O’Brien confirmed the upcoming launch to USA Today, and the news has since been shared across various social media platforms. According to the company, customers who preordered the T1 Phone will soon receive an email update with further delivery details. Trump Mobile aims to fulfill all existing preorders within the next few weeks.

The T1 Phone has arrived!! Those who pre-ordered the T1 Phone will be receiving an update email. Phones start shipping this week!!! pic.twitter.com/IsOre1cBa1 — Trump Mobile (@TrumpMobile) May 13, 2026

In a recent press release, O’Brien stated that the company has been overwhelmed by the interest in the new device. He emphasized that the consumer demand has been “incredibly high,” and assured buyers that the wait “has been worth it as we are delivering an amazing product.”

While the company has not disclosed the exact number of preorders received, O’Brien noted that Trump Mobile is “incredibly pleased” with the popularity of both the device and its accompanying mobile service.

Regarding the manufacturing process, O’Brien clarified that the early batches of the T1 Phone are being assembled in the United States, while previous statements indicated that final assembly occurs in Miami. Moving forward, Trump Mobile maintains ambitious plans to use components primarily manufactured in the US.

With the promotional price set at $499, the T1 Phone is entering a competitive market alongside established giants like Samsung. As the final version of the device reaches consumers, users will finally gain a comprehensive understanding of the smartphone’s specifications, performance capabilities, and overall user experience.