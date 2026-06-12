Trump Mobile T1 Phone teardown reveals rebranded HTC U24 Pro

After multiple design iterations since its announcement last year, the Trump Mobile T1 Phone seems to be finalized. About nine months late, the device is now reaching a few select tech reviewers.

Visually, the device is practically a carbon copy of the 2024 HTC U24 Pro, differing only in its gold color scheme and slight modifications to the back cover.

A recent physical teardown conducted by repair specialists at iFixit confirms these suspicions, revealing that the internal hardware of both smartphones is nearly identical.

This finding severely damages early promotional materials from Trump Mobile, which prominently marketed the T1 as a device entirely made in the United States.

The company has since shifted to claiming the phone is “assembled” in the USA, a claim that may be partially true but is impossible to verify fully.

It is worth noting that HTC itself is unlikely to have physically built the handset. Following the sale of its core mobile division to Google several years ago, the Taiwanese firm has only launched a handful of niche devices.

Industry experts believe HTC delegated the engineering and manufacturing of the U24 Pro to a Chinese original design manufacturer (ODM). It is very likely that Trump Mobile also partnered with the same ODM, choosing an existing white-label design from its catalog.

Assuming the internal blueprint is identical to the HTC model, the Trump T1 is likely equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. Trump Mobile’s official specs are intentionally vague, mentioning only a “Snapdragon 7 Series” chipset without specifying the exact generation.