Trump, Netanyahu hold tense phone call over Iran war talks

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a tense phone call regarding the war on Iran. Washington favors a deal, while Netanyahu wants to resume attacks on Iran.

The Axios reported Wednesday a tense conversation between President Trump and the Israeli prime minister.

Trump reportedly called Netanyahu to inform him that mediators were working on a “letter of intent” to end the war and launch a month-long period of negotiations, which would include matters such as Iran’s nuclear program and opening the Strait of Hormuz.

The two leaders were in clear disagreement about how to deal with Iran moving forward. Netanyahu was reportedly been worried. “Netanyahu is always concerned,” one source told Axios.

“The delay in attack will only benefit Iran,” Israeli PM told President Trump. He tried to convince President Trump that the delay in attacks will be a mistake.

The Axios report came as the US sent a new proposal to Iran through mediators. Sources close to Iran’s negotiating team told the Iranian semi-official news agency Tasnim that Tehran’s mediators were reviewing the document, but nothing had been finalized yet.