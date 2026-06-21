Trump new Air Force One vs his luxury 757: Design showdown

President Trump unveiled the new Air Force One on Friday, a Boeing 747-8i gifted by Qatar, dismissing months of ethical criticism with a statement that “only a fool” would refuse such an aircraft.

The moment highlighted a stark contrast between the presidency’s official jet and Trump’s personal Boeing 757.

The newly developed Air Force One is designed with classic liveries such that it has a white colour for its upper fuselage, deep blue for its bottom and red horizontal stripes.

“UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” is written boldly on its front part, while Trump’s plane has a glossy black upper body colour, a white lower body, and red stripes.

The Qatar-gifted 747 retains its original VVIP luxury finishes. White House correspondent Regan Reese described it as feeling “more like a house than a plane”.

The interior has warm tan-coloured walls, wooden tables, top-quality leather chairs, and a presidential suite with a study and dressing room.

The press section is twice or thrice as spacious as the earlier Air Force One with reclining chairs that can be converted to beds. There are two galleys that can provide 100 meals at a time.

The plane designed by President Trump has been completely customised for him. The chairs have Italian leather seats adorned with the Trump family coat of arms. The 24-karat gold plating goes through the entire plane.

The Boeing 747 jumbo jet is very big, both in terms of physical size and symbolic weight, serving as the flag plane of the nation. The Boeing 757 is another large commercial airliner but is much smaller and designed more towards personal luxury.

The Boeing 747 contains areas to accommodate different people, including media and security personnel; the Boeing 757 caters to Trump’s personal luxury only.