We stopped ‘Nuclear Conflict’: President Trump on India-Pakistan Tensions

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump stated on Monday that his administration had halted a “Nuclear Conflict” by brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

“On Saturday, my administration helped broker a full and immediate ceasefire, and I believe it will be a permanent one between India and Pakistan, ending a dangerous conflict between two nuclear-armed nations,” President Trump said while addressing the media at the White House.

“The situation seemed to be escalating without signs of stopping. I am very proud to inform you that the leadership of both India and Pakistan demonstrated unwavering strength and wisdom in understanding the gravity of the situation,” the President remarked.

He continued, “I said to them, ‘Let’s stop this. We can engage in substantial trade with both of you. If you stop, trade will flourish; if not, we will not engage.’ People have never utilized trade the way I have, and suddenly they agreed to stop. There were many reasons, but trade played a significant role. We are now discussing trade agreements with both Pakistan and India.”

“We prevented what could have been a catastrophic nuclear conflict. It could have resulted in the loss of millions of lives. I am immensely proud of this accomplishment. I also want to express my gratitude to Vice President Vance and Secretary of State Rubio for their dedicated efforts,” President Trump concluded.