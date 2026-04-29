Trump plans long blockade of Iran: WSJ report

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has told US national security officials to prepare for a long blockade of Iran’s ports in order to compel Tehran to give up its nuclear program, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Trump, according to the report, does not believe that Iran is negotiating in good faith and hopes it can be forced to suspend uranium enrichment for 20 years and accept tight restrictions thereafter.

“They better get smart soon!” Trump declared, in a post on his social media platform.

Citing unnamed officials, the Journal said Trump had decided during a Monday meeting in the White House situation room that both resuming bombing or walking away from the conflict were too risky.

Instead, he reportedly told officials, the US Navy would continue to squeeze Iran’s key oil exports until Tehran agrees to all of Washington’s demands.