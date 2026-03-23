Trump postpones Iran power plant strikes after 'very good' peace talks

Washington: US President Donald Trump said Monday that he had ordered a halt to his threatened strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure after “very good and productive talks” with Tehran, and that negotiations are set to continue this week.

Hours before the expiration of his two-day ultimatum — in which he threatened to “obliterate” Iran’s power infrastructure if it did not reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz — Trump suddenly reported with little detail that diplomacy was underway, after he earlier shunned talks.

The United States and Iran “have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East,” Trump wrote, in all capitals, early Monday on his Truth Social platform.

“Based on the tenor and tone” of the talks, “which will continue throughout the week, I have instructed the Department of War to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings,” he added.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a call with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Monday, following Trump’s statement.

Russia’s Lavrov called for an “immediate cessation of hostilities and a political settlement that takes into account the legitimate interests of all parties involved, above all Iran,” the Russian foreign ministry said in a readout of the call, which it said was initiated by Tehran.

Oil prices fell on Monday after Trump’s announcement, reflecting market optimism over a possible diplomatic resolution.

International benchmark Brent North Sea crude plunged more than 14 percent to $96.00 per barrel.

The main US oil contract West Texas Intermediate also shed more than 14 percent to $84.37 per barrel.

Trump had initially issued through social media a deadline of 2344 GMT Monday — early Tuesday in Tehran — for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow passageway into the Gulf through which one-fifth of the world’s oil transits.

Iran had partly closed the strait as part of its retaliation for US and Israeli attacks launched on February 28 that have killed top officials including the cleric-run nation’s longtime supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamanei.

Iran had remained defiant and threatened that if Trump went ahead it would target vital infrastructure across the Gulf including energy sites and desalination plants critical in the parched region.

Trump offered no immediate details on the purported new talks. He has earlier insisted that Iran was asking to talk — which Tehran denied — but that he refused.

The United States and Iran were holding talks on a nuclear accord through Omani mediation days before the United States and Israel attacked.