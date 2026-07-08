Trump praise Nicki Minaj at White House

U.S. President Donald Trump showered American rapper Nicki Minaj with praise during a luncheon in the White House Rose Garden, calling her a gifted, respectable, and lovely woman. Trump told the gathering, “We have among us a woman who is highly respected, personable, and a good friend. I would describe her not as a conservative but as a proponent of common sense.” He further celebrated her as a fantastic personality, noting that everyone respects her extraordinary talents.

Following the event, Nicki Minaj dubbed herself the “White House Barbie” and posted pictures from her visit to the Oval Office and Rose Garden across social media. The rapper has been vocal about her support for the administration’s new “Trump Accounts” initiative—a wealth-building program aimed at children—and has pledged hundreds of thousands of dollars to the cause. Nicki Minaj reportedly stated that Trump has given many people hope, and she has recently expressed political alignment with other conservative figures, including Erika Kirk.

Media reports also highlighted Minaj’s recent acquisition of a Trump “Gold Card,” a specialized fast-track program that expedites the pathway to U.S. citizenship and residency for individuals deemed to provide a substantial benefit to the United States.