Trump says allies have contributed over $7 billion to Gaza relief

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that various U.S. allies have contributed over $7 billion to relief efforts in Gaza.

Speaking to the initial meeting of the Board of Peace, which Trump created, the U.S. president said that it looks like Palestinian militant group Hamas will disarm.

.@POTUS: “Now is the time for Iran to join us on a path that will complete what we’re doing. If they join us, that’ll be great. If they don’t join us, that’ll be great too — but it’ll be a very different path. They cannot continue to threaten the stability of the entire region.” pic.twitter.com/w8bkVpoGL6 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 19, 2026

“I’m pleased to announce that Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, UAE, Morocco, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, and Kuwait have all contributed more than $7 billion toward the relief package,” Trump said at the board’s inaugural meeting in Washington.

The White House in January named U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner as members of the initiative’s founding Executive Board.

WHICH COUNTRIES HAVE JOINED THE BOARD SO FAR?

The board’s official X account has listed over two dozen countries as founding members of the initiative, including Washington’s main Middle Eastern allies.

They include Israel and Saudi Arabia, along with Egypt and Qatar, which helped mediate talks for the Israel-Hamas ceasefire. Others in the region include Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

From elsewhere in the world, there is Albania, Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bulgaria, Cambodia, El Salvador, Hungary, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Mongolia, Pakistan, Paraguay, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.