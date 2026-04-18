Trump says China's Xi is 'very happy' about Strait of Hormuz reopening
- By Agencies -
- Apr 18, 2026
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that Chinese President Xi Jinping was “very happy” about the status of the Strait of Hormuz, and that he looked forward to their meeting in China.
“President Xi is very happy that the Strait of Hormuz is open and/or rapidly opening,” Trump said on Truth Social. “Our meeting in China will be a special one and, potentially, Historic. I look forward to being with President Xi — Much will be accomplished!,” he added.
Earlier, aboard Air Force One, President Donald Trump said late Friday he planned to maintain a US blockade of Iranian ports if a peace deal with Tehran is not reached, adding that he may not extend the ceasefire after its expiration.
Iran reopened the Strait of Hormuz on Friday in the wake of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon, though Tehran threatened to close the vital waterway once again if the US blockade continues.
A ceasefire between Tehran and Washington is due to expire on Wednesday.
“Maybe I won’t extend it, but the blockade is going to remain,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, when asked if the ceasefire will be extended.
Asked about a potential deal, Trump said, “I think it’s going to happen.”