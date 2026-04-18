Trump says China's Xi is 'very happy' about Strait of Hormuz reopening

U.S. President Donald Trump said ​on Friday that Chinese ‌President Xi Jinping was “very happy” about ​the status of ​the Strait of Hormuz, ⁠and that he ​looked forward to ​their meeting in China.

“President Xi is very happy ​that the Strait ​of Hormuz is open and/or ‌rapidly ⁠opening,” Trump said on Truth Social. “Our meeting in China ​will ​be ⁠a special one and, potentially, ​Historic. I ​look ⁠forward to being with President Xi — Much ⁠will ​be accomplished!,” ​he added.

Earlier, aboard Air Force One, President Donald Trump said late Friday he planned to maintain a US blockade of Iranian ports if a peace deal with Tehran is not reached, adding that he may not extend the ceasefire after its expiration.

Iran reopened the Strait of Hormuz on Friday in the wake of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon, though Tehran threatened to close the vital waterway once again if the US blockade continues.

A ceasefire between Tehran and Washington is due to expire on Wednesday.

“Maybe I won’t extend it, but the blockade is going to remain,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, when asked if the ceasefire will be extended.

Asked about a potential deal, Trump said, “I think it’s going to happen.”