Trump says deal with Iran possible by Monday , Fox News reports
- By Reuters -
- Apr 05, 2026
WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump said a deal with Iran is possible by Monday, and that Iran was negotiating, Fox News reported on Sunday following an interview with the president.
Earlier, President Donald Trump said in an expletive-laden social media post on Sunday that the United States will target Iran’s power plants and bridges on Tuesday if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened.
“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!” Trump said in a Truth Social post, referencing the key shipping lane that Tehran has effectively closed since the U.S. and Israel launched attacks on Iran more than a month ago.”
The president separately said he would hold a news conference on Monday in the Oval Office, after the U.S. military rescued two U.S. pilots whose aircraft were downed in Iran.