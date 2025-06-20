Trump says Europeans unlikely to be helpful on ending Iran-Israel war

President Donald Trump said Friday that Iran had a “maximum” of two weeks to avoid possible US air strikes, day after saying that he would make a decision within a fortnight on whether to take military action.

“I’m giving them a period of time, and I would say two weeks would be the maximum,” Trump told reporters said when asked if he could decide to strike Iran before that.

Donald Trump added European powers would not be able to help end the Iran-Israel war, after British, German, French and EU top diplomats met an Iranian official in Geneva.

“Iran doesn’t want to speak to Europe. They want to speak to us. Europe is not going to be able to help in this,” Trump told reporters as he arrived in Morristown, New Jersey.