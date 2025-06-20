web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, June 21, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Trump says Europeans unlikely to be helpful on ending Iran-Israel war

AFP
By AFP
|

TOP NEWS

AFP
AFP
Agence France-Presse

President Donald Trump said Friday that Iran had a “maximum” of two weeks to avoid possible US air strikes, day after saying that he would make a decision within a fortnight on whether to take military action.

“I’m giving them a period of time, and I would say two weeks would be the maximum,” Trump told reporters said when asked if he could decide to strike Iran before that.

Click here for all updates about Iran-Israel war

Donald Trump added European powers would not be able to help end the Iran-Israel war, after British, German, French and EU top diplomats met an Iranian official in Geneva.

“Iran doesn’t want to speak to Europe. They want to speak to us. Europe is not going to be able to help in this,” Trump told reporters as he arrived in Morristown, New Jersey.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.