Trump says he will tell US military leaders "we love them"

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he would tell a gathering of U.S. generals and admirals in Quantico, Virginia, that they were cherished leaders who needed to be strong and tough.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth summoned senior U.S. military leaders from around the world for a meeting in Quantico on Tuesday — a rare gathering of the country’s military leadership in one location.

“I want to tell the generals that we love them, they’re cherished leaders, to be strong, be tough and be smart and be compassionate,” Trump told Reuters in an interview.

“That’s all that is, esprit de corps. It’s about time somebody did that,” he added.

Trump’s attendance could overshadow Hegseth, who was expected to discuss the need to adhere to a “warrior ethos” throughout the military and could touch on other areas.

The U.S. has troops around the world, including in distant locations like South Korea, Japan and across the Middle East, which are commanded by two-, three- and four-star generals and admirals.

In almost every public speech he gives, Hegseth talks about the “warrior ethos” and the need for the U.S. military to have a warrior mentality.

Earlier this month, Trump signed an executive order to rename the Department of Defense as the “Department of War,” reverting to a title it held until after World War Two when officials sought to emphasize the Pentagon’s role in preventing conflict.

Hegseth, a former Fox News host, has moved with stunning speed to reshape the department, firing top generals and admirals as he seeks to implement Trump’s national security agenda and root out diversity initiatives he calls discriminatory.

Officials have told Reuters that the event is expected to take place at the Marine Corps University in Quantico, Virginia.

Some of the senior-most officials, who are provided U.S. military aircraft for official travel, are expected to fly into Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

It is unclear why the gathering could not have taken place virtually and will likely cost at least millions of dollars to transport and protect the large gathering.