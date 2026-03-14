Trump says 'many countries' will send warships to keep Strait of Hormuz open

U.S. President Donald Trump ‌said on Saturday that many countries would send warships to keep the Strait of Hormuz ​open, but did not provide ​details on which countries would do so.

“Many ⁠Countries, especially those who are affected ​by Iran’s attempted closure of the Hormuz ​Strait, will be sending War Ships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep ​the Strait open and safe,” Trump ​wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Trump said ‌he ⁠hoped that China, France, Japan, South Korea, Britain and others would send ships to the area.

“In the meantime, the United ​States will ​be bombing ⁠the hell out of the shoreline, and continually shooting Iranian ​Boats and Ships out of ​the ⁠water,” he wrote.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment ⁠on ​whether any countries had ​agreed to send ships.

U.S. President Donald Trump had threatened to strike the oil infrastructure of Iran’s Kharg Island hub unless Tehran stopped attacking vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, a warning that could further roil markets coping with a historic supply disruption.

Trump paired his ​Friday ultimatum with a social media post saying the U.S. had “totally obliterated” military targets on the island, the export terminal for 90% of Iran’s oil shipments, which lies about 300 miles (500 km) northwest of the strait.