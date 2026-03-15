Trump says most planes targeted in attack on Saudi Arabia base had little damage

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said four of five tanker planes targeted in an attack on a base in Saudi Arabia suffered “virtually no damage.”
“Four of the five had virtually no damage, and are already back in service. One had slightly more damage, but will be in the air shortly,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.
Trump criticized reports from U.S. media outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, which reported on Friday that Iranian strikes damaged five U.S. Air Force refueling planes on the ground at Prince Sultan air base in Saudi Arabia. The Journal said that no one was killed and the planes were being repaired.