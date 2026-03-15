Trump says most planes targeted in attack on Saudi Arabia base had little damage

U.S. President Donald Trump ‌on Saturday said four of five tanker planes targeted in an attack on a ​base in Saudi Arabia suffered “virtually no ​damage.”

“Four of the five had ⁠virtually no damage, and ​are already back in service. One ​had slightly more damage, but will be in the air shortly,” ​Trump wrote in a post ​on Truth Social.

Trump criticized reports from ‌U.S. ⁠media outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, which reported on Friday that Iranian strikes damaged five U.S. ​Air ​Force refueling ⁠planes on the ground at Prince Sultan ​air base in Saudi ​Arabia. ⁠The Journal said that no one was killed and the ⁠planes ​were being repaired.