Trump says oil is beginning to flow from Venezuela
- By Reuters -
- Mar 05, 2026
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Venezuelan acting President Delcy Rodriguez was “doing a great job” and that oil was beginning to flow from Venezuela.
“Delcy Rodríguez, who is the President of Venezuela, is doing a great job, and working with U.S. Representatives very well. The Oil is beginning to flow, and the professionalism and dedication between both Countries is a very nice thing to see!,” Trump said on Truth Social.
Trump posted the statement after U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum met with Rodriguez in Venezuela on Wednesday.