Trump says oil is beginning to flow from Venezuela

U.S. President Donald Trump said on ​Wednesday that Venezuelan acting President ‌Delcy Rodriguez was “doing a great job” and that ​oil was beginning to ​flow from Venezuela.

“Delcy Rodríguez, who ⁠is the President ​of Venezuela, is doing a ​great job, and working with U.S. Representatives very well. The ​Oil is beginning ​to flow, and the professionalism ‌and ⁠dedication between both Countries is a very nice thing to see!,” ​Trump said ​on ⁠Truth Social.

Trump posted the statement ​after U.S. Interior Secretary ​Doug ⁠Burgum met with Rodriguez in Venezuela on Wednesday.